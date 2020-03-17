Raymond H. Audet
Raymond H. Audet, 76 of Keene, died March 12, 2020, at Maplewood Nursing Home in Westmoreland with his wife, daughter Kristin and nurses that took excellent, loving care of him, after a long illness.
He was born in Plymouth, Aug. 20, 1943, son of the late Philip and Ramona (Wescott) Audet and resided in Gilsum prior to moving in Keene in 1964.
He worked for Keene Auto Body in his late teens and started Pete’s Auto Body when he married in 1964. Had worked in body shops in Peterborough and Northampton, Mass. In 1972 he was the owner and proprietor of Ray’s Auto Body, a business that he ran for 37 years at his residence on Marlboro St. He did work at Bailey Ford and Walier Chevrolet and also worked at MPB in the second shift.
He was well known as one of the best body painters in the area and taught several others his trade. In the ’60s he built and repaired roll-over wrecks and was very good at what he did. He retired in 2005. He was a hard worker, helped everybody and hardly took a day off. He took care, loved and enjoyed his family and was a good father. His grandchildren loved and adored him.
Survivors include his wife and partner of 56 years, Linda M. (Hodgkins) Audet of Keene; two daughters, Kristin M. Denico and her husband, Warren III “Sport,” and Kimberly A. Gordon and her husband, Steve, both of Keene; one son, Kevin R. Audet and his wife, Tania Denico-Audet, of Swanzey; his sisters, Virginia Dunton, Faye Sherrick, Carolyn Bosley of Keene, Kaye Pierson of Walpole and Lorraine Purdy of Marlborough; sister in-law, Rhoda Audet of Swanzey; nine grandchildren; great-grandchildren, Madeleine Audet Neff, Hazard Audet Neff, baby Neff not carried to full term, Raymond John, named after both of his great-grandfathers due in April, and a baby girl due in July 2020; as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins.
His brothers Armond Audet, Harold “Poncho” Audet, Lyle Audet, and one sister Beatrice “Cookie” King passed earlier.
A graveside service will be held on Friday, March 20, 2020 at noon at Monadnock View Cemetery, Park Avenue, Keene. A celebration of Ray’s life will be announced at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Raymond H. Audet’s name to the Alzheimer’s Association, 166 South River Road, Suite 210, Bedford, NH 03110 (www.alz.org).
Fletcher Funeral Home of Keene has been entrusted with the arrangements. To express condolences or to share a memory of Ray, please visit www.FletcherFuneralHome.com.
