Raymond Eugene Lake
Raymond Eugene Lake, 84, passed away May 12, 2020, at the Frisbie Memorial Hospital in Rochester.
He was born June 25, 1935, in New Limerick, Maine, son of the late Ralph Lake and Edna (Faulkner) Windham.
Raymond grew up in Gilsum and was a graduate of Keene High School with the class of 1954. Raymond enlisted into the U.S. Air Force and served 20-plus years until his retirement on Aug. 1, 1974, as a Technical Sergeant. Raymond was stationed in Germany from 1955-59 and 1968-73, and he was stationed in Okinawa from 1964-66. He married the love of his life, Therese Wex, on Aug. 17, 1957. In 1974, they purchased their home in Epping. Raymond earned his bachelor’s degree in business management from New Hampshire College and graduated in 1978. Later that year, he started his own electronics and repair business, Thor Electronics, that he operated from his home. He ran the business for 25 years, and it was only after having two heart attacks that he made the decision to retire.
Raymond enjoyed building and flying radio-controlled airplanes. He was a ham radio operator with the call sign N1CTP, and he enjoyed doing yard work and puttering around the house. He also taught some classes at the Exeter VocTech for CB radio training.
Raymond was a friend to anybody, and he would always help others when needed.
He was predeceased by a son, David Lake; and two brothers, James Lake and Ronald Lake.
Raymond is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Therese Lake; his son, Craig Lake; seven grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; two sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law: Sharon and Robert Patria, and Nancy and Ovid DuBois; two sisters-in-law: Jean Lake and Dolores Lake: two brothers-in-law: Hans Wex and Alfred Wex of Germany; and several nieces and nephews.
Due to COVID-19, there will be no calling hours.
A private family graveside service will be held on Thursday, May 21, 2020, at the N.H. State Veterans Cemetery in Boscawen.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to the Alzheimer’s Association, Home Office, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Floor 17, Chicago IL 60601; or the American Cancer Society, 2 Commerce Drive, Suite 110, Bedford NH 03110.
Visit online at www.brewittfuneralhome.com.
