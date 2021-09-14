Raymond C. “Ray” LeBlanc, 43, of Richmond, and formerly of Keene, Hinsdale, West Virginia and Florida, died unexpectedly on Monday, Aug. 30, 2021, at his home in Richmond.
Raymond was born the son of the late Hazel E. (Jenkins) Brittain and Raymond T. LeBlanc Sr. on July 11, 1978, in Keene. He was educated in Winchester and graduated from Thayer High School with the class of 1996.
He was employed by Fast Friends in Keene as a maintenance technician and pet caregiver for the past two years. Prior, he worked at Hinsdale Greyhound Park as a trainer. Ray worked in many states as a board-certified dog trainer.
He loved dogs, but especially Greyhounds. Time was spent four-wheeling, going to auto races and watching sports.
Mr. LeBlanc is survived by his siblings: Christine R. Dunleavy and her husband, Fran, of Brattleboro, Vt.; Darlene Smallwood and her husband, Gary, of Charlestown; Judy Elliott of Worcester, Mass.; David LeBlanc and his wife, Lisa, of Winchester; Chrissy Farnum and her husband, Keith, of Winchester; Teresa Ammann of Thompson, Conn.; Tawnya Trottier of Grafton, Mass.; Joseph Brittain of Putney, Vt.; and Pamela Zampano of Rockingham, Vt.; and his father’s wife, Gloria LeBlanc, of Charlestown. In addition, he is survived by cousins, several nieces, nephews, extended family and friends; and Ray’s best four-legged friend, Asia. Ray is predeceased by his dog, Shadow.
In keeping with Ray’s wishes there are no calling hours. Burial will take place on Friday, Sept. 17, 2021, at 1 p.m. in the family lot at Evergreen Cemetery, Forest Lake Road, Winchester. A gathering to celebrate the life of Ray will be held on Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m., at the Veterans of Foreign Wars, 35 Main St., Winchester. Flowers will gladly be accepted. However, the family would prefer donations be made in memory of Raymond C. LeBlanc to: Fast Friends Greyhound Adoption, 14 West Swanzey Road, Swanzey NH 03446. All services are under the care of Cheshire Family Funeral Home and Crematories, 46 South Winchester St., Swanzey NH 03446 (www.cheshirefamilyfh.com).
