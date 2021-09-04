Raymond C. “Ray” LeBlanc, 43, of Keene, passed away on Aug. 30, 2021. He passed unexpectedly while visiting friends in Richmond. Services are incomplete and under the care of Cheshire Family Funeral Chapel and Crematories in Keene (www.cheshirefamilyfh.com).
Latest e-Edition
Most Popular
Articles
- Keene woman paralyzed after reported attack at hip-hop concert
- Owner of Toadstool Bookshops looking to sell the business
- VAERS data does not show vaccine to be safe, by John D. Wyndham
- Deal reached to sell Hillside Village, pending Chapter 11 case
- Rioting charges stem from Jaffrey incident
- Hundred Nights curbs access to resource center, angering some of city’s unsheltered
- Keene man arrested in connection with Yolo Cafe burglary
- Monadnock school board non-public vote sparks transparency questions
- Attendees at GOP picnic in Keene talk Afghanistan, look ahead to 2022 elections
- Shannon C. 'Sean' Logan
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.