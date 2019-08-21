Raymond A. Drouin
Raymond Alfred Drouin, 81, of Summerton, S.C., widower of Betsy Conant Drouin, died Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019, at McLeod Health Clarendon.
Born Nov. 12, 1937, in Berlin, he was a son of the late Alfred Joseph Drouin and the late Gertrude Irene Fauteux Drouin. He was a U.S. Army and Air Force veteran. He was an avid fisherman and golfer.
He is survived by two daughters, Deanna Marie Auger (Glenn) of Keene and Barbara Sloan (Rick) of Piedmont, Missouri; two sons, David Drouin of San Francisco, Calif., and Mike Drouin (Kris) of Keene; a brother, Leo Drouin (Donna) of Alabama; five grandchildren, Alex, Derek, Jennifer, Stephanie and Brian; and five great-grandchildren.
Services will be private. Stephens Funeral Home and Crematory, 304 North Church St., Manning, S.C., is in charge of arrangements (803-435-2179 or www.stephensfuneralhome.org).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.