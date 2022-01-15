Raymond A. Barbin, 95, a longtime resident of Sullivan, died peacefully after a period of declining health, aggravated by the COVID-19 virus, Dec. 22, 2021, at Cheshire Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Keene.
Raymond was born on Jan. 23, 1926, in Berlin, the second son of the late Juliette (Gagnon) and Wilfrid Barbin. Soon after graduation from high school in 1944 he was drafted into the U.S. Army and eventually stationed in Italy. Following his honorable discharge from the U.S. Army he returned to New Hampshire and matriculated at UNH.
Years later, he married Madeleine Bail of Lewiston, Maine, and subsequently raised a family of four boys. Most of his working career was spent with General Electric Co. in Burlington, Vt., as a machinist, retiring in 1986.
He thoroughly enjoyed motorcycling, especially his 11,000-mile round trip to Alaska with his son, Paul, in 1988. Horticulture was another passion. Every place he lived — Berlin, Burlington, Vt., and Sullivan — he established and nurtured a garden and planted several apple trees.
Mr. Barbin is survived by his children: Daniel R. Barbin of Burlington, Vt.; Paul R. Barbin and his wife, Joanne McIntosh, of Millsboro, Del.; Charles F. Barbin and his wife, Tonia, of Jericho, Vt.; and Robert G. Barbin of Burlington, Vt. His sole grandchild, Brett A. Barbin, resides in Pleasantville, N.J. His surviving siblings are Lionel Barbin of Bennettsville, S.C.; Pauline Barbin of Brewer, Maine; and Theresa LeBlanc and her husband, George, of Houston. In addition, he leaves several nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. He was predeceased by his wife, Madeleine; and his sister-in-law, Dolores Barbin (nee Wooters), of Camp Ellis Beach, Maine.
In keeping with Raymond’s wishes there are no calling hours. A funeral mass will be held on Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022, at 11 a.m. in St. Bernard Church, Parish of the Holy Spirit, 187 Main St., Keene. Burial will take place privately in the family lot at Holy Family Cemetery, Gorham, in the spring.
All services are under the care of Cheshire Family Funeral chapel and Crematories, 44 Maple Ave., Keene NH 03431 (www.cheshirefamilyfh.com).
