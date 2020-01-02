Ray E. Buffum
Ray E. Buffum, 58, of Swanzey, passed away peacefully on Dec. 24, 2019, at Westwood Nursing Home after a period of declining health.
He was born in Keene on Nov. 12, 1961, the son of the late Phyllis A. (Thompson) and Robert H. Buffum Sr.
Ray had been employed by the Melanson Company of Keene, and most recently by Troy Mills.
Family was of the utmost importance to Ray. He treasured times surrounded by those he loved, and knew how to make the holidays a special occasion. He had a heart of gold and was willing to give the shirt off his back for someone in need. He was known for his funny sense of humor. Ray appreciated the beauty of nature and spending time in the outdoors. He was an avid hunter and fisherman.
Ray will be missed by his daughters: Amber D. Buffum of New York, and Natasha R. Buffum of New York; grandchildren: Connor, Payton, Madilynne and Emory; brother: Robert H. Buffum Jr. of Swanzey; sisters: Brenda E. Buffum of Keene; Cynthia A. Buffum of Louisiana; and Belinda J. Dunton and her husband, Brian C. Dunton, of Swanzey; as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins.
A celebration of Ray’s life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Ray E. Buffum’s name to the American Diabetes Association, 2451 Crystal Drive, Suite 900, Arlington, VA 22202 (www.diabetes.com).
Fletcher Funeral Home of Keene has been entrusted with the arrangements. To express condolences or to share a memory of Ray, please visit www.FletcherFuneralHome.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.