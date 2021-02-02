On Jan. 24, 2021, Ransom Lewis Webster passed away unexpectedly in the comfort of his home in Marlborough.
Ransom Lewis Webster was the son of R. Lewis and Lillian Webster. He was born at Jamaica Hospital, Jamaica, N.Y., on May 20, 1935, and grew up in Elmont, Long Island, N.Y. He is a graduate of Sewanhaka High School, Floral Park, N.Y.
He received a bachelor of arts majoring in Hebrew and Hellenistics from Shelton College, Ringwood, N.J. He also graduated from Gordon-Conwell Theological Seminary, Wenham, Mass., with a Master of Divinity; Westminster Theological Seminary, Philadelphia, with a Master of Theology in Old Testament Studies; and studies for a PhD at the University of Nebraska at Lincoln majoring in ancient history.
He served as a pastor for 20 years. Mr. Webster has been living with his family in Marlborough since 1985. He worked for Prudential Insurance Company for a number of years and then was manager of the Marlborough Recycling and Transfer Center until he retired in 1997.
Mr. Webster leaves his wife, Virginia Sprague Webster, formerly of Bellerose, N.Y., and currently a resident of Marlborough, to whom he has been married for 65 years; his son, Glenn Ransom Webster, of Glenville, N.Y.; his daughter, Cheryl Webster Engelhardt, and her husband, Eric, of Troy; his son, Brian Thomas Webster, of Lebanon, Pa.; four grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, and a sister, Joan Webster Muscarello, of Babylon, N.Y.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021, at 1:30 p.m. at Fletcher Funeral Home, 33 Marlboro St., Keene. Those in attendance are required to wear masks.
Fletcher Funeral Home of Keene has been entrusted with the arrangements. To express condolences or to share a memory of Ransom, please visit www.FletcherFuneralHome.com.
