Randy S. Doyle
Randy S. Doyle, 54, a resident of Hinsdale, died unexpectedly on Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020, in the comfort of his home with his loving family by his side.
Randy was born the son of the late Elizabeth Wescott and Cecil Gilmore on April 7, 1965, in Bellows Falls. However, he was raised the son of Mary (Churchill) Doyle and Albert Ray Doyle of Brookfield, Vt.
On March 25, 2006, he exchanged vows with his wife, Christina, at the United Church of Winchester. They have been married for 13 years.
Randy worked as a truck driver for a little more than 10 years. He was currently employed at the U.S. Postal Service as a rural mail carrier and had been there for three years.
He was very passionate about motorcycles. He also enjoyed the outdoors and liked to hunt. He loved racing and was at the race track every Saturday. He loved spending time with family and adored his two dogs, Critterlee and Pearl.
Mr. Doyle is survived by his wife, Christina (Fournier) Doyle, of Hinsdale; his children: Brandon Doyle of Hinsdale; Tyler Doyle of Hinsdale; and Nathan Doyle of Vermont; Levy Pierce of Connecticut; Holly Doyle of Vermont; and Ricky Doyle of New York; his stepson, Dustin Smart of Vermont; his siblings: Joanne Martin of Michigan; Delores Hamilton of Georgia; Sharon Wells of Georgia; Dixie Paradis of Vermont; Yvonne Gilmore of Florida; Frank Gilmore of Vermont; Carl Hoffman of Vermont; and Lennie Gilmore of Vermont; and his grandchildren, Ryan Bonneau-Pierce and Logan Doyle. In addition, he leaves many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. He is predeceased by his sons, Craig Doyle and Jeremy Doyle. He is also predeceased by his siblings, Vicki Gilmore, Linda Gilmore and Frances Gilmore.
In keeping with Randy’s wishes, there will be no services. Flowers will be gladly accepted. All services are under the care of Cheshire Family Funeral Home and Crematories, 46 South Winchester St., West Swanzey NH 03469 (www.cheshirefamilyfh.com).
