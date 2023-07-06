Randy A. Grant, 74, of Winchester, passed away peacefully and quietly on Sunday, June 25, 2023, in the comfort of the New Hampshire Veterans Home in Tilton with his family by his side.
He was born the son to the late Elizabeth (Gebo) and Linwood Grant on June 17, 1949, in Keene. Randy was educated locally at Monadnock Regional High School class of 1967. He later attended Greenfield Community College in Greenfield, Mass., completing photography and blueprinting classes.
Randy enlisted in the U.S. Army on April 10, 1969, during the Vietnam War. He worked as a vehicle mechanic and did general vehicle repairs. He was the recipient of the Bronze Star, Vietnam Service Medal, Republic of Vietnam Medal, Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal and Army Commendation Medal. Randy was honorably discharged at the rank of SGT-E5 on Jan. 13, 1972.
On June 4, 1977, Randy exchanged vows with the love of his life, Marilyn J. Wiater. They had a simple service at St. Stanislaus in Winchester.
Randy enjoyed his time working for Kingsbury Machine Tool Company as a fabricator and welder for 30 years until he retired in 2011.
Randy was a lifetime member of VFW in Winchester, post number 3968. He was a communicant of the Parish of the Holy Spirit, St. Joseph Catholic Church. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus, St. Joseph council number 6921. In his earlier years Randy was a member of the New England Pinto Horse Association and enjoyed driving and showing his horse The Wayward Wind (Windy). He enjoyed going to the local car races and watching NASCAR. Randy was a lover of photography and was never without his camera. He loved to travel with his family and friends, especially to Maine, Cape Cod and Minnesota. He was on many different bowling leagues throughout his years and enjoyed playing horseshoes with close friends and family. Randy was the life of the party with his jokes and sense of humor. He was always willing to lend a helping hand to others and loved teaching his daughter how to fix things around the house.
Mr. Grant is survived by his wife, Marilyn J. Grant of Winchester; their daughter, Amy L. Grant and her significant other, Michael T. Stevens of Winchester; his three siblings, Linwood Grant and wife, Miguella, of Rock Hill, S.C., Goldie French and husband, James, of Keene and Edward Grant and wife, Geri, of Swanzey. He is also survived by many cousins, nieces, nephews, extended family, friends and grand puppy, whom he loved dearly. Randy is preceded in death by his parents, and his two siblings Carolee Barrett and Robert Grant.
Thanks to all those who helped care for Randy during his time with Alzheimer’s, including the staff at the N.H. Veterans Home. A special thanks to Robin Baldinelli who was one of his main at-home caregivers for over three years.
Calling hours will be from 1 to 3 p.m. on Sunday, July 9, 2023 at the Cheshire Family Funeral Home, 46 S. Winchester St., Swanzey. A funeral service will be held at the St. Bernard’s Church at 10 a.m. on Monday, July 10, 2023, with a graveside service to follow in the family lot at Evergreen Cemetery, 60 Forest Lake Road, Winchester.
Although flowers will gladly be accepted, the family has requested that donations be made out to the Alzheimer’s Association, https://www.alz.org/help-support?form=alz — donate, or to the Monadnock Kitty Rescue, 11 Plantation Drive, Jaffrey, NH. 03452, or to the N.H. Veterans Home, 139 Winter St., Tilton, NH 03276.
All services are under the care of Cheshire Family Funeral Home and Crematories of Swanzey (www.cheshirefamilyfh.com).