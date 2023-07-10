Ramona J. Wilcox

“Everybody’s Meme,” Ramona J. (Tracy) Wilcox, 82, a longtime resident of Keene, will be greatly missed with her passing on July 3, 2023, at her son-in-law David’s home, surrounded in love with David and her dear friend, Jane.
Her parents, Merlin E. and Elizabeth J. (Fecto) Tracy, welcomed their daughter into the world on Dec. 5, 1940, in Brattleboro. Ramona grew up in Hinsdale and was a 1958 graduate of Hinsdale High School.
She moved to Keene following her marriage to Paul J. Wilcox on Aug. 1, 1960.
Ramona’s work career was in insurance, working for many years with the National Grange Insurance Company in Keene.
When not at work, she found great joy in her role as “Everybody’s Meme,” preparing Sunday family dinners, attending sporting events and recitals that her family participated in and organizing family get-togethers, as family was foremost in Ramona’s life.
She and her husband, Paul, could be found out to Wheelock Park in Keene running the concession stand there for many years.
She also enjoyed crafts and organized a women’s group to work on these creations together but, secretly, it was a great opportunity to spend time socializing. She also enjoyed tending to her gardens.
In addition to the many friends Ramona leaves behind, she is survived by her grandchildren: Angelika Wilkerson-Martin and her husband, Christopher Martin, of Jaffrey; Kyle Garrapy and his wife, Kennedy, of Cherry Point, N.C.; and Colby Garrapy and his wife, Megan, of Windham; her great-grandchildren: Gwen, Grayson and Gavin Garrapy, and Clark and Calvin Martin; a sister, Barbara Porter, of Winchester; a son-in-law, David Garrapy, and his partner, Jane Fournier, of Keene; a son-in-law, Rickey Wilkerson, and his wife, Nada Frazier, of Jacksonville, Fla.; many nieces, nephews and extended family members; and her Chi Wawa, “BB”, who held a very special place in her heart.
Her husband of 50 years, Paul R. Wilcox; two daughters, Debra L. Wilcox and Diane M. Garrapy; and her six loving brothers predeceased Ramona.
Family and friends are invited to call on Thursday evening, July 13, 2023, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Foley Funeral Home, 49 Court St., Keene. Burial in the Monadnock View Cemetery in Keene will be held privately by the family.
In lieu of flowers, for those who wish, donations may be made in Mrs. Wilcox’s memory to the ALS (Lou Gehrig’s Disease) Research Foundation, 1300 Wilson Blvd., Suite 600, Arlington VA 22209.