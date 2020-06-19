Ralph L. Wentworth
Ralph Ludemann Wentworth, of Weston, Mass., passed away June 15, 2020.
He was born in St. Louis, the son of the late Ralph Preston Wentworth and Ella May Ludemann Wentworth. He was the beloved father of Thomas R. Wentworth of Raleigh, N.C., and Emily R. Wentworth of Hiram, Maine.
Mr. Wentworth received his bachelor of science in chemistry from Harvard University in 1944 and his master of science in chemical engineering from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology in 1948. He began his long and distinguished career in chemical engineering as a staff member in the Division of Industrial Cooperation and then as an industrial liaison officer, both at MIT. He then moved to private industry, first as research manager for the Dewey and Almy Chemical Division of W.R. Grace and Company and later as vice president and manager of the Advanced Projects Department at Dynatech Scientific, Inc., in Cambridge, Mass. Mr. Wentworth’s professional expertise ranged from pioneering studies on the properties of hydrogen peroxide to applied research on the manufacture of battery separators, implantable drug delivery systems, and the use of anaerobic digestion to create fuel gas from biological waste.
Mr. Wentworth enjoyed outdoor activities, especially skiing and hiking in the White Mountains of New Hampshire. Upon retirement, he moved to Troy, where he enriched the local community and all of Cheshire County through his service to the Troy Historical Society, the Troy Public Library, the regional industrial development board, and the Troy Town News, which he served for many years as a member of the editorial staff.
A private interment will be held in Sedalia, Mo., and a memorial service will be held in Troy at a later date. Arrangements are being handled by the Short, Williamson and Diamond Funeral Home, Belmont, Mass. (swdfuneralhome.com).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.