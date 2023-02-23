Ralph L. Balla, of Beryl Mountain Road, Acworth, passed away on Feb. 19, 2023, at Covenant Living in Keene.
Ralph was born on April 30, 1930, to John Leonard and Evelyn (Grant) Balla. Ralph graduated from Vilas School. At age 15, he bought his first truck and in high school he and a friend took turns skipping school to drive his log truck until Dan Metcalf, the principal, got wind of it, intercepted the truck and it was parked in front of the school that day while both were made to attend — their plan was foiled.
On Nov. 3, 1951, he married Ruth Hattie Kelly, who survives. Ralph would then start his career. He started logging with horses, and then bulldozers, and then added a skidder. He also did eight years of dairy farming. In 1973, he started R.L. Balla Inc. with a dump truck and one of his beloved bulldozers, shortly later adding a small sawmill. This, along with his wife and sons, grew to a mid-sized sawmill and excavation and trucking outfit that served the area for many years. Ralph had a great passion for bulldozers, antique cars and trucks and had a large collection of them.
On two occasions Ralph was part of the Christmas Tree Convoy from Vermont to Washington, D.C., with antique trucks. His beloved ’36 Mack Tractor Trailer was a part of this, but because of its 40-mph top speed, it got to spend the highway time on a trailer pulled by one of his many Mack Trucks.
In the early ’70s, he led a group of six on snowmobiles to go from the Massachusetts border to the Canadian border and is believed to be the first to do this. Ralph spent a lot of time at camp in Pittsburg (N.H.), and a lot of friends visited the Pittsburg camp as evidenced by the front door which was the “sign-in spot” and the door was pretty much covered. And later at the camp on Moosehead Lake in Maine, where he did a lot of fishing, and would often get up at 6 a.m. to split firewood by hand.
Ralph was a town selectman for many years, along with the budget committee and other boards and had a lifetime passion of voicing his opinion on how he felt the town was being run, both good and bad as he saw it. One of his most memorable quotes came at a town meeting when he said, “This town needs a little CS (common sense).”
Ralph was often heard telling people he didn’t get very far in life, as he was born only a few hundred yards from the home he built in 1966, and his ancestors date back to the 1780s in Acworth. His favorite color must have been green because he was rarely seen out of it.
Ralph is survived by his wife, Ruth; his children: John W. (Tara Lynn) Balla of South Acworth; Lyle K. (Teresa) Balla of Baja, Mexico; Robert W. (Pam) Balla of Athol, Mass.; and Heidi Courtemanche of South Acworth. Ralph has five grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. He is also survived by a brother, John J. (Barbara) Balla, of Florida.
Ralph was predeceased by his parents; and also his brothers, Roy and Perley (Dan).
There are no calling hours. A funeral will take place May 20, 2023, at 11 a.m. at the Church on the Hill in Acworth, and burial will follow at the Acworth Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please consider giving to the United Church of Acworth, or to a Model A Ford or antique truck club.
Arrangements are entrusted to the care of the Fenton and Hennessey Funeral Home, 55 Westminster St., Bellows Falls VT 05101 (www.fentonandhennessey.com).