Ralph F. Curtis
Ralph F. “Curt” Curtis Jr., 60, a lifetime resident of Keene, died peacefully on Tuesday, May 12, 2020, at Cheshire Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Keene.
Ralph was born the son of the late Evelyn (Punt) and Ralph F. Curtis Sr. on Aug. 15, 1959, in Keene. He was educated locally and attended Keene schools.
He was employed at Woody’s Auto Body in Swanzey for the past 10 years as an auto body technician.
Curt enjoyed watching and playing softball and baseball. His passion in life was doing body work and painting cars.
Mr. Curtis is survived by his three children: Kurt F. Curtis of Arizona; Craig Chamberlin of Keene; and Olivia Curtis of Keene; his three sisters: Ruth M. Labshere and her husband, Arthur, of Ashuelot; Linda L. Maguire and her fiancee, Richard Denico, of Keene; and Wendy A. Joslyn of Swanzey; and his longtime girlfriend of nine years, Tina Mcgoun, of Keene. In addition, he leaves two grandchildren, cousins, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
In keeping with Curt’s wishes there were no calling hours. A graveside service will be held on Saturday, July 11, 2020, at 10 a.m. in the family lot at Oak Hill Cemetery, Pine Street, Swanzey. All services are under the care of Cheshire Family Funeral Home and Crematories, 46 South Winchester St., Swanzey NH 03446 (www.cheshirefamilyfh.com).
