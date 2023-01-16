Ralph A. Hodgkins, of Walpole, died at his home on Jan. 12, 2023, surrounded by his family.
He was born in Walpole on Aug. 26, 1933, the son of Alwyn and Doris (Boudrieau) Hodgkins. Ralph graduated from Bellows Falls High School with the class of 1951. He then joined the U.S. Navy, serving two years on the USS Kula Gulf Aircraft Carrier and then 2 years on the USS Valcour as a First-Class Radioman. On his discharge in 1956, he joined his father in forming A.R. Hodgkins & Son, which became Hodgkins & Sons, Inc.
In October of 1955, he met Gloria H. LaRoche on a blind date set up by his brother and her sister. Love at first meeting. They were married on June 2, 1956, and enjoyed 66 wonderful years together.
He is survived by his wife, Gloria; and their four sons: Dana and his wife, Kathryn; Roger and his wife, Beth; Kevin and his wife, Carol; and John and his wife, Suzanne; 10 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.
Ralph was predeceased by his parents; his sister, Shirley Richardson; and his brother and his wife, Reginald and Theresa Hodgkins.
In his younger days, Ralph was an avid candlepin bowler. He also enjoyed hunting and fishing. When his sons were young, he was involved in Cub Scouts and coaching Little League. He was a member of the Elks and the American Legion. He was a member and officer of the Walpole Fire Department for 20 years.
Calling hours will take place on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Fenton and Hennessey Funeral Home, 55 Westminster St., Bellows Falls. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023, at 11 a.m. at St. Peter Church in North Walpole. Burial will follow at St. Peter Cemetery in Drewsville.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Walpole Fire Department.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Fenton and Hennessey Funeral Home, 55 Westminster St., Bellows Falls VT 05101 (www.fentonandhennessey.com).