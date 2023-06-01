Rae Linda Carrier

Rae Linda (Hammond) Carrier, 67, of Swanzey, passed away at home surrounded by her loving family on May 28, 2023, after a period of declining health.
She was born on Oct. 1, 1955, in New Britain, Conn., daughter to the late Horace A. Hammond and Thelma R. (Hurd) Roberts. Rae worked as a procurement specialist at United Natural Foods.
Rae’s late husband was the commander of the VFW at the time Rae was affiliated with the VFW Woman’s Auxiliary organization. While her children played band in high school, she was proudly the President of the Monadnock Regional High School Band Boosters. She was also a former selectman for the town of Richmond.
Rae traveled a lot as a child and enjoyed traveling later in life. She loved going to classic car shows with her husband prior to his passing. She also enjoyed puzzles, going to K-pop concerts with her daughters, and never missed an episode of “Survivor.”
Rae will be deeply missed by her daughters, Amy Carrier, and Yvonne Peters and her spouse, Scott Peters; her grandchildren, Michael and Andrew Peters; many siblings; her brother-in-law, Robert Carrier; her sisters-in-law, Sue Taylor and Elizabeth Purcell; as well as several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, Rae was also predeceased by her beloved spouse of more than 43 years, Roger Adrian Carrier Jr.
Family and friends are invited to calling hours on Sunday June 4, 2023, from 3 to 5 p.m. at Fletcher Funeral Home, 33 Marlboro St., Keene. Burial will be held privately at Earl Howard Memorial.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Rae Carrier’s name to the VFW Post 799, 459 Winchester St., Keene NH 03431.
Fletcher Funeral Home of Keene has been entrusted with the arrangements. To express condolences or to share a memory of Rae, please visit www.FletcherFuneralHome.com.