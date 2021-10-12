Rachel Clark Kilburn, 79, of Alstead, passed away Friday, Oct. 8, 2021, at the Cheshire Medical Center in Keene surrounded by her family.
She was born April 10, 1942, in Walpole, the daughter of Hugh and Anna (Callowhill) Clark. She attended schools in Alstead and the Keene Nursing School. She worked as a librarian at the Walpole Middle School. Rachel enjoyed spending time with her family, coffee time with her sisters, sporting events, and was an avid Red Sox and Patriots fan.
On Oct. 28, 1961, in Alstead, she married John M. Kilburn Sr., who predeceased her. She is survived by her three sons: John of Westminster, Vt., James of Westminster, Vt., and Barry of Alstead; one daughter, Lynne Kilburn, of Bortrim, Minn.; three sisters: Mable Rhoads of Surry, Ethel Gendron of Alstead and Gail Miller of Alstead; nine grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. Rachel was predeceased by her parents; her husband, John; her brother, Rosco Clark; and her sisters: Beatrice Rhoads, Pearl Merrill, Hazel St. Cyr and Mae St. Cyr.
There will be a graveside service Friday, Oct. 15, 2021, at 11 am. at the Pine Grove Cemetery in Alstead, with Reverend Harold Noyes officiating. Following the service a reception will be held at the Langdon Town Hall.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Alstead Ambulance, P.O. Box 60, Alstead NH 03602.
