Rachel D. Remy

Rachel D. (Blanchard) Remy, 94, of Keene, passed away on Oct. 30, 2022, at the Thompson House Nursing Home in Brattleboro.
She was born on July 24, 1928, in Coventry, Vt., to Alexandrine (Archambault) and Joseph Blanchard. Rachel grew up in Claremont and was a graduate of Stevens High School.
She married the love of her life, Dick Remy, on July 4, 1947, who preceded her in death in 2016. They moved their young family from Claremont to Keene in 1957.
Rachel’s passions included, first and foremost, her family. She was an excellent cook and was in her element when she could be preparing and serving a big meal for lots of people.
Her faith was very important to her. She was a lifelong devout Catholic communicant of St. Bernard Church in Keene and a member of the Ladies of St. Anne.
She worked at the Ideal Laundry and later Markem Corporation, both in Keene, retiring in 1989.
Rachel is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Peter and Linda Remy, of Westmoreland; her son-in-law, Bob Remy-Powers, of Brattleboro; her grandchildren: Alyssa Holmes and her husband, Bret, of Brattleboro; Michael Remy of Keene; and Alex Remy of West Sand Lake, N.Y.; her great-grandchildren, Sage and Patience Holmes, of Brattleboro; her sister, Therese Dansereau, and her husband, Ray, of Albany, N.Y.; her sister-in-law, Peg Blanchard, of Kure Beach, N.C.; as well as many nieces and nephews.
She is predeceased by her daughter, Donna Remy-Powers, of Brattleboro, who passed away one week earlier; her sister, Louise Roy; and her brother, Maurice Blanchard.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, Nov. 4, 2022, at 10 a.m. in St. Bernard Church, 185 Main St., Keene. Burial with committal prayers will follow in the St. Joseph Cemetery, Main Street, Keene.
Family and friends are invited to call on Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022, from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Foley Funeral Home, 49 Court St., Keene.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Home Healthcare Hospice and Community Services (HCS), P.O. Box 564, Keene NH 03431.