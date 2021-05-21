R. Kirk Lyman Jr. passed on May 17, 2021, on the land of his beloved ancestors in East Alstead.
Kirk was born in Springfield, Mass., on Dec. 19, 1944, to Robert K. Lyman Sr. and Margaret Barker Seabury. He was raised in Longmeadow, Mass., with his younger brother, Jeff. From a young age, he had a love for motorcycles and was an avid skier. Really, anything that gave him a thrill he loved. Music was a huge passion of his. He was known by close friends and family for making up his own songs and was a self-taught master on the guitar. After he graduated high school, he hitchhiked to California to see what the West Coast had to offer.
A few years later, missing his roots on the East Coast, he returned and soon met his first wife, Francis Hamilton, who he married in 1966. They had three children together: Whitney Ann Lyman Ferrigno, Rawson Barker Lyman and Brooks Hamilton Lyman. Eventually, they divorced and he went on to marry his second wife, Andrea Jean Murray Lyman, and they had three children: John Murray Lyman, Robert Ellsworth Lyman and Christine Elizabeth Lyman. He also leaves behind 11 beautiful grandchildren — seven girls and four boys. He was a very kind man, with a magnetic personality, an always-positive outlook on life, and if you were in his presence, you would either be laughing or smiling.
He had many occupations, one of them being a car salesman in Longmeadow, Mass. He moved to Acworth in 1972, where he drove the school bus and then worked for the Fall Mountain School District for 14 years, and then working into retirement for Stanwood Oil Co. for 19 years until 2005. He then moved from his home of 45 years in Acworth to East Alstead to the Rawson Homestead, which has been in the family since 1782. Kirk passed away as a 7th generation Rawson descendent. Those who knew him personally know he had the gift of gab. He would tell you a wild story from his life of adventures that you’d never forget — or give you an outlook that would have you pondering.
Kirk’s passing will leave a large hole in our hearts, but it will be filled with many wonderful memories. Family and friends of Kirk are invited to gather at East Alstead 2nd Congregational Church for a Celebration of his Life on Thursday, May 27, 2021, at 2 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.