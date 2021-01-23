Priscilla Mayo Watson, 95, died on Jan. 13, 2021, at her home in Fayetteville, N.Y.
She was born in 1925 in Northampton, Mass., the daughter of William Irving and Esther (Vance) Mayo. She was married for 64 years to John F. Watson. Prior to moving to Fayetteville, N.Y., she lived in Westminster, Vt., and East Alstead. She graduated from Tufts University in 1947 with a B.S. degree in physics.
She was the daughter of one director and the wife of another director of Kurn Hattin Homes for children. She taught music at Kurn Hattin Homes, where she was often seen out marching beside the band, carrying a big bass drum. She passionately believed in the ability of all children to succeed, regardless of their circumstances, and worked hard to mentor them both in school and around the Kurn Hattin campus. She ran the Westminster Congregational Church junior choir, combining children from town with Kurn Hattin students and bringing along her homemade fudge (which students often helped her make) for after-rehearsal treats.
After her retirement from Kurn Hattin she continued to visit Kurn Hattin graduates to see how the school could help them and was involved in fundraising. She was also involved in the Vilas Pool Association in Alstead, and the 2nd Congregational Church in East Alstead. She played in many early music ensembles in Alstead and Jaffrey, and in Rochester, N.Y. She and her husband, John, liked to travel and went on many bicycling trips in Europe, the United States and Canada. They also enjoyed puttering around their old house in East Alstead and gardening.
She is survived by a daughter, Virginia Watson; three grandchildren: Abigail Watson (Brian Strickler), Suzanne Watson (Ted Stein) and Caleb Watson; and four great-grandchildren: Carolyn and Benjamin Strickler, and Grace and Naomi Stein. She was predeceased by her husband, John F. Watson, and her son, Kenneth V. Watson.
Donations may be made in her memory to Kurn Hattin Homes, P.O. Box 127, Westminster, VT 05158; or to a charity of one’s choice. To view an online tribute, send condolences to family, or for more information, visit www.csnh.com.
