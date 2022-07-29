The huge smile and kind heart of Priscilla M. Cota, 79, of Troy, will be greatly missed with her passing on July 23, 2022, at her home in Troy.
Her parents, Alfred and Genevieve (Cota) Shackett, welcomed their daughter into the world on Feb. 24, 1943, in Keene.
Priscilla had a huge place in her heart for everyone who she met, enjoying many conversations with them, having a great love for all and a genuine love of life! She enjoyed arts and crafts and had a special talent for stamp cross-stich, making blankets for all of her nieces and nephews, gifts that they will always treasure.
She loved animals of all kinds, as well as tending to her floral gardens and nurturing their beauty. She loved taking long walks on the beach, loved holidays, especially Christmas, and was an avid Red Sox fan.
For many years, Priscilla looked forward to her days at the Castle Center in Keene where she could talk with many of her friends there and work on many of her arts and crafts projects together with them.
Priscilla is survived by her brother, Dennis Shackett, and his wife, Debra, of Troy; her nieces and nephews: Mark and Lynne Shackett of Troy, and Dennis Shackett Jr. of Keene; her great-nieces and great-nephews: Alexander Shackett, Kylee Shackett, Evan Shackett, Tyler Shackett and Shariah Shackett; and many extended family members and friends.
Her father, Alfred Shackett, and her mother, Genevieve Fifield, predeceased her.
Family and friends are invited to call on Monday evening, Aug. 1, 2022, from 4 to 6 p.m., at Foley Funeral Home, 49 Court St., Keene. A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022, at 11 a.m. in Mount Carmel Cemetery, Old Marlborough Road, Troy.
In lieu of flowers, for those who wish, donations may be made in Ms. Cota’s memory to the Castle Center, c/o Home Healthcare Hospice and Community Services, 312 Marlboro St., P.O. Box 564, Keene NH 03431.