Priscilla M. Bergeron

Priscilla Marie (Devoid) Bergeron, 91, a lifelong resident of Keene, died Monday, July 17, 2023, at Applewood Rehabilitation Center in Winchester.
She was born in Keene July 28, 1931, the daughter of Leo and Rose (Helie) Devoid. She graduated from Keene High School in 1949 and then went on to work at Peerless Grange Insurance Company.
She married George J. Bergeron on June 17, 1950, and they celebrated their 64th wedding anniversary before he passed away in 2014.
After George retired from his position as school principal at Wheelock Elementary School, George and Priscilla spent their time visiting family and friends across the United States, organizing trips with the Keene Senior Center and remaining active members of the Keene community. Priscilla and George were presented with the Family of the Year Award by the Knights of Columbus Keene Council in 1997, which illustrates their dedication to their community and their devotion to each other and their family.
Although Priscilla stopped working outside of the home after welcoming her first child, she kept busy while raising her five children. Priscilla was a musician and a member of the Keene Pops Choir. She was a lifelong member of the St. Bernard Parish, serving as a Eucharistic minister for many years. She was an active member of the St. Anne Sodality and the Catholic Daughters of America.
Priscilla volunteered much of her time at local nursing homes and loved helping others. Some of her favorite things included hosting her annual Christmas Eve parties for her extended family, welcoming the neighborhood children to her home on Halloween night and playing bingo with her friends. She was happiest when she was surrounded by her family and friends.
Priscilla is survived by her four sons: David Bergeron and his wife, Sheilagh, of Northfield (N.H.); Thomas Bergeron and his wife, Leslie, of Mesa, Ariz.; James Bergeron and his wife, Cindy, of Penacook; and Richard Bergeron and his wife, Jodie, of Indianapolis; and her daughter, Judy Giguere and her husband, Steven, of Keene; her eight grandchildren: Shayna Bergeron, Molly Riendeau, Abby Ofrias, Desarae Johnson, Emily Pickowicz, Julia Bergeron, Evan Bergeron and Lucas Bergeron; and her great-grandchildren: Luke and Emma Johnson, Baker Fendley, Tatum Ofrias and Charlotte Pickowicz. She also leaves behind several nieces and nephews.
Priscilla is predeceased by her late husband of 64 years, George Bergeron; her sisters, Lorraine Trombley and Irene Daby; and her brother, Dr. Robert Devoid.
A mass of Christian burial will be celebrated Friday, Aug. 18, 2023, at 11:30 a.m. in St. Bernard Church, 185 Main St., Keene. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery, Main Street, Keene. There are no public calling hours.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Mrs. Bergeron’s memory to the Castle Center, 312 Marlboro St., Keene NH 03431; or to the Alzheimer’s Association, Massachusetts and New Hampshire Chapter, 309 Waverley Oaks Road, Waltham MA 02452.
The Foley Funeral Home of Keene is entrusted with Mrs. Bergeron’s care. To offer online condolences to the family, or to share special memories, please visit www.foleyfuneralhome.com.