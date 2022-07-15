Priscilla Elizabeth Walter

Priscilla Elizabeth (Thompson) Walter, 99, of Nelson, died peacefully on July 6, 2022, at the Exeter Hospital, Exeter, with her sons by her side, after being surrounded by her extended family at her reunion in Belgrade Lakes, Maine.
She was born Feb. 10, 1923, to Roscoe and Cara Belle Thompson in Somerville, Mass., and brought up in Stoneham, Mass. She was a graduate of Medical Secretarial School at the Chandler School for Women in Boston. She worked as a medical secretary in the Boston area until she married John Walter in 1946 at the Nelson Church.
In the summer of 1949, they settled at the family homestead in Nelson, raising their family and becoming very active in the town. Priscilla worked at the Elliot Community Hospital/Cheshire Hospital in Keene for 30-plus years and was a medical transcriber in Cumberland County, Maine, where they had their vacation home at Pine Point. While raising her family and extended family, she was an active member of the Nelson church, the school, and the community as town clerk, den leader and an enthusiastic volunteer for all. Priscilla and John spent winters in Florida and summers in Pine Point for many years.
Priscilla is survived by her three children: John and his wife, Kathy Walter, of Hudson; Gail and her husband, Tom Tremblay, of Lincoln; and Ralph Walter of Nelson; her grandchildren: Kristen Pare of Milford; Kamie and her husband, Sean Flanagan, of Bedford; Kelly Herr of Salem; Jenny Luciano of Hillsborough; Jeremy Griffus of Salem; Angela and her husband, Reuben Wheeler, of Bowdoin, Maine; Denise and her husband, Tony Drapeau, of Lincoln; Stephanie and her husband, Joe Chateauneuf, of South Portland, Maine; Cara and her husband, Justin Berlien, of Londonderry; Jason Walter of Nelson; Jennifer and her husband, Jim Main of Marlborough; and Jeffrey Walter and his girlfriend, Deb Dunlap, of Antrim; her great-grandchildren: Weston, Jameson and Addyson Pare; Ethan, Declan, Maeve and Colin Flanagan; Ryan and Lauren Herr; Marissa, Logan and Brayden Luciano; Gideon, Caroline, Mary and Isaac Wheeler; Alyvia, Shanna and Brynne Drapeau; Thomas and Damian Chateauneuf; Norabelle and Alexander Berlien; Cody Kendrick; Kendra, Kayle and Christiana Walter; and Skyler and Molly Main; her great-great-grandchildren, Lincoln Gelais and Josie Martin; as well as numerous nieces, nephews and many friends.
She is predeceased by her husband of 53 years; her parents; four brothers, Theron, Sumner, Robert and Roscoe; and her sister, Charlotte Robinson; her nieces, Marilyn Henssler and Judy D’ Antonio; and her daughter-in-law, Jean Walter.
Priscilla always said she had a good life, was a happy camper, and to take one day at a time and remember she loves us all!
A Celebration of Life will be held in September, 2022!
The Foley Funeral Home of Keene is assisting the family with the arrangements. To offer online condolences to the family or to share special memories, please visit www.foleyfuneralhome.com.