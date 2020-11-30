The family matriarch, Priscilla Ann Punt, 92, of Walpole, and a former longtime resident of Keene, passed away on Monday, Nov. 16, 2020, at the Cheshire Medical Center Dartmouth Hitchcock, Keene, following a brief illness.
Priscilla was a warm and welcoming woman. Anyone who encountered her would always mention how sweet and nice she was.
Her parents, Ira and Mildred (Eno) Barnard, welcomed their daughter into the world on July 23, 1928, in Keene. As a young girl, Priscilla would often take weekend visits to Manchester to stay with her grandparents. Priscilla attended Keene schools and Keene High School. She played the fife with the Keene Drum and Bugle Corps. After leaving high school in 1945 to help her family during the war years, as many did in those days, she worked at the Kiddie Corner, Bell Shop and MPB Corporation. She returned to her high school studies and received her diploma in 1983 through the Keene Community Adult Education Program.
Priscilla married Ernest R. Punt at St. Bernard Church in Keene on Aug. 7, 1948. Sadly, Ernie passed away on May 9, 1997, after 48 years of marriage.
While raising her family, Priscilla was active in her children’s lives. She was a Den Mother and Girl Scout leader for her sons’ and daughter’s scout troops. Later, she and Ernie enjoyed traveling to visit their son, Brian, and his family in Oklahoma, and later in Colorado. She continued those visits solo after Ernie’s passing until she was no longer able.
She was a woman of deep faith. She was a longtime parishioner of St. Bernard Church, and after moving to Walpole in 1998, she became a parishioner of All Saints Parish. She and her husband were also active in the St. Anthony’s Parish in North Swanzey and helped create the “coffee group.”
Always proud to be of service to others, Priscilla managed the faculty dining room at the Keene State College dining commons for over 20 years. She also enjoyed helping the many families shopping for clothes at Dilly’s For Kids, at the Colony Mill Marketplace and later at the West Street Shopping Center in Keene, for 24 years.
When not busy at her work, Priscilla enjoyed keeping physically active as well as sewing, knitting, crocheting and needlepoint. She hosted all the family holidays and loved to put on a big dinner for all. She was a member of the Women of the Moose; the Catholic Daughters of America Court Josephine No. 319; and the Keene Pops Choir, traveling to Europe and Florida with the choir. Priscilla found great joy in the friendships she made being part of these groups.
Priscilla’s greatest joy was being in the presence of her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She was known to her children’s friends as Mrs. Punt, and to her grandchildren’s friends as Nana.
Priscilla will be greatly missed by many in the community, especially her children: Brian P. Punt and his wife, Mary Lou, of Highlands Ranch, Colo.; Jay M. Punt and his wife, Joan, of Walpole; and Lisa Muchmore and her husband, Michael, of Walpole; her beloved grandchildren: Angela Gagnon and her husband, Bob; Jessie Punt; Tatiana Bruss and her husband, Sheldon; Tara Punt; Victor Punt; Matthew Muchmore; Tyler Punt; Kristie Punt; and Brooke Muchmore; eight great-grandchildren: Madison, Nathan, Monica, Dante, Tzuriel, Teo, Harper and Rory; a brother-in-law, Francis Punt, and his wife, Jeannine, of New Britain, Conn.; and several nieces, nephews and extended family members. Priscilla was predeceased by her husband, Ernie; her granddaughter, Valerie Muchmore, in 2005; her grandson, Adam Muchmore, in 2019; and her sister, Shirley LaFoe.
A mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Friday, Dec. 4, 2020, at noon in St. Bernard Church, 185 Main St., Keene. Burial will follow in the St. Joseph Cemetery, Main Street, Keene. Family and friends are invited to call on Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Fletcher Funeral Home, 33 Marlboro St., Keene. All those in attendance at the calling hours, funeral mass and committal service are reminded to please wear facemasks and to maintain the physical distancing requirements.
The family of Priscilla would like to thank those at Maplewood Nursing Home for their great care and friendship they gave their mother these past 17 months.
In lieu of flowers, for those who wish, donations may be made in Mrs. Punt’s memory to Maplewood Nursing Home, River Road, Westmoreland NH 03467.
To offer online condolences to the family or to share special memories, please visit www.fletcherfuneral.com.
