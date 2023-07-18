Priscilla A. Purrington

Priscilla A. (Fontaine) Purrington, 82, of Richmond, and formerly of Troy and Swanzey, passed away peacefully on Monday, July 3, 2023, at the Pheasant Wood Care and Rehabilitation Center in Peterborough.
She was born Oct. 25, 1940, in Sharon to the late John Fontaine and Clara (Reed) Fontaine. She attended public schools and graduated from Keene High School with the class of 1958.
Priscilla worked for SIMS Medical as their senior assembler for 30 years until her retirement in 2006.
Priscilla enjoyed spending time with family and friends. She liked doing yard work, gardening and reading. Priscilla also enjoyed watching the Red Sox and old Western movies. She looked forward to meeting former co-workers monthly at The Pub for breakfast.
Mrs. Purrington is survived by her four children: Alan L. Purrington and his wife, Diane, of Troy; Tammy M. Pearsall and her husband, Michael, of Richmond; Deborah L. Wilson and her husband, Timothy, of Troy; and Lisa J. Hackney and her husband, Tim, of Mechanicsville, Md. She is also survived by her brother, Charles Fontaine, of Swanzey; 12 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren, along with many cousins, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
Priscilla is predeceased by her parents, and her siblings, Arlene, Edward, Donald and Edna, and their spouses.
A gathering will be held on Saturday, July 22, 2023, from 1 to 4 p.m., at the Troy Community Center, 61 South St., Troy.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Shriners Hospital, 516 Carew St., Springfield MA. 01104 (www.shrinerschildrens.org/en/locations/new-england).
All services are under the care of Cheshire Family Funeral Chapel and Crematories, 44 Maple Ave., Keene, NH 03431 (www.cheshirefamilyfh.com).