Priscilla A. Punt, 92, of Walpole, and a former longtime resident of Keene, passed on Monday, Nov. 16, 2020, at Cheshire Medical Center Dartmouth Hitchcock, Keene, following a brief illness. A complete obituary notice and funeral arrangements will be published at a later date by the Fletcher Funeral Home of Keene.
Latest e-Edition
Most Popular
Articles
- COVID is increasing everywhere in NH — even in the sewage
- Keene man charged with drug distribution in federal case
- Police: Man trapped woman, threatened her in her Alstead apartment
- Keene alerts those potentially affected by data-security breach
- New COVID cases total 745 in NH over the weekend
- Keene looks to take properties by eminent domain for Winchester St. reconstruction
- SAU 29 schools to go remote from Thanksgiving through Christmas
- Two Keene school board members to resign due to out-of-state moves
- Swanzey man charged in Home Depot theft
- COVID cases rise to 90 in Cheshire County
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.