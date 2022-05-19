Pierre B. Langlois was born on Aug. 6, 1942, in Berlin (N.H.) to Germaine (Le Borgne) Langlois and Armand Langlois, the seventh of 10 children.
After graduating from Berlin High School, he traveled Europe as a helicopter crew chief in the U.S. Army. Upon his return he attended Plymouth College, earning a bachelor’s degree in secondary education and earning a master’s degree in English at the University of New Hampshire.
He taught English and industrial arts for 30 years, 28 of them at Fall Mountain Regional High School. He was very involved in the Drama Club, contributing his directing and lighting skills as well his extensive carpentry experience building sets.
He also shared these skills with the Connecticut Valley Community. A talented woodworker, many houses around the area have been skillfully repaired by him.
He married the love of his life, Suzette Belanger, on Aug. 30, 1969, in Colebrook. They settled in Alstead in 1974. Together they raised their daughters, Rachel (Jon) Barker of Bridgton, Maine, and Rebecca (Stephan) Langlois-Warnat of Bozeman, Mont. They spent many happy days camping, picnicking, spending time with their large extended family and getting in the car and going for a drive whenever the spirit moved them.
He passed away peacefully on May 13, 2022, after a long battle with Parkinson’s Disease at Maplewood.
He is survived by his wife, daughters, grandsons, sisters — Dorothy Scherer, Denise Demers, Genevieve Nix, Heloise Lee, and sister-in-law, Lorraine DuMont — and many nephews and nieces. He was predeceased by his parents; his brothers, Jean and Paul; and his sisters, Dorothy Scherer, Claudette Szewczyk, Jackie Robertson and Patricia Salo.
Pierre was a loving husband, father and pepere; a patient teacher and kind person who kept us laughing with his antics. He will be greatly missed by many.
“And thou henceforth wilt have a good man’s calm, a great man’s happiness” — Wordsworth
Calling hours are at Fenton and Hennessey Funeral Home, 55 Westminster St., Bellows Falls, on Monday, May 23, 2022, beginning at noon. A funeral mass will be held at St. Peter’s Church in North Walpole immediately following at 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Maplewood Nursing Home in Westmoreland.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.