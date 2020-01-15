Phyllis V. Lee
Phyllis V. Lee, 91, of Jaffrey, and a longtime area resident, died on Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020, at the Jaffrey Rehabilitation Center.
Her parents, Herman I. and Emma (Beaulieu) Thayer, welcomed their daughter into the world on Sept. 5, 1928, in Harrisville. She grew up in Harrisville and was a 1946 graduate of Keene High School.
Phyllis received a bachelor’s degree from Mount Saint Mary College in Hooksett, and later a Master of Education from Boston College. After graduation, Phyllis joined the Sisters of Mercy, serving in many different capacities including the teaching of young children, a responsibility she enjoyed immensely. She was assigned to schools in Franklin, and East Boston, Mass., and to a mission school at St. Anthony’s Parish in Walterboro, S.C., for nearly 15 years, where she was truly committed to helping all parishioners, regardless of their specific needs.
Later Phyllis left the sisterhood while maintaining her strong faith. As an accomplished organist, Phyllis filled the role of the organist at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Hillsboro for many years. She was an avid reader, and completed many courses in writing for her own pleasure and knowledge.
She is survived by: her nephew, John B. Gove, and his wife, Ruth, of Wayland, Mass.; a niece, Phyllis Gove, and her husband, Steven Casad, of San Jose, Calif.; a dear friend, Shirley Lucas, of Chelmsford, Mass.; and several great-nieces and great-nephews. Her husband of 10 years, Emmet Lee, and a sister, Josephine Gove, predeceased her.
A mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Friday, Jan. 17, 2020, at 10:30 a.m. in St. Margaret Mary Church, 33 Arch St., Keene. Burial with committal prayers will follow in the St. Joseph Cemetery, Main Street, Keene. Family and friends are invited to call on Friday morning from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. in St. Margaret Mary Church.
For those who wish, in lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Mrs. Lee’s memory to St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 38 Church St., Hillsboro, NH 03244; or to The Community Kitchen, P.O. Box 1315, Keene, NH 03431.
The Foley Funeral Home of Keene is assisting the family with the arrangements. To offer online condolences or to share special memories, please visit www.foleyfuneralhome.com.
