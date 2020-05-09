Phyllis R. Borden
Phyllis R. (Newcombe) Borden, 90, died peacefully in her home in Keene on Monday, April 27, 2020, with loving family members near, after several years of declining health.
Phyllis was born in Belmont, Mass., the daughter of Ernest and Eleanor (Todd) Newcombe, on March 9, 1930. She was a graduate of Keene High School and Elliot Community Hospital School of Nursing, where she earned her RN degree in 1951. Having begun her career as a hospital nurse (delivering at least one baby who came before the doctor arrived), Phyllis became a school nurse for the Keene School District in 1966. She held this position proudly for 26 years, and through it formed some of her closest friendships.
Phyllis was a longtime member of St. James Episcopal Church and was also a devoted member of the Order of the Eastern Star for over 55 years.
Phyllis was married to Bruce L. Borden for 44 years, often helping out at his store, Mac’s Cut Rate, in the early days, and later with his blueberry and maple syrup enterprises. In addition to good times with family and friends, they enjoyed several national and international trips after retirement.
Phyllis is survived by her daughters: Deborah Van Fleet (Larry) of Omaha, Neb.; and Mary Patenaude (Richard) of Port St. Lucie, Fla.; her stepson, Thomas Borden, of Keene; five grandchildren: Bryan O’Neil of Port St. Lucie, Fla.; Jennifer Gray of Port St. Lucie, Fla.; Nathan Van Fleet of Omaha, Neb.; Jake Borden of Keene and Justin Borden of Keene; and six great-grandsons.
Survivors also include: her brother, Ernest Newcombe, of Keene; her brother-in-law, Bill Borden, of Keene; her sister-in-law, Judith Newcombe, of Deerfield Beach, Fla.; and beloved cousins, nieces and nephews, and great-nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by: her parents; her husband, Bruce Borden; her son, Gerald Watkins; her grandson, Sean O’Neil; her sister, Barbara Cook; her brother, Robert Newcombe; and her sister-in-law, Jean Newcombe.
The family would like to thank Hospice at HCS for their invaluable hospice care, as well as special friends Kathy Cobb and Susan Bemis for their loving help this past year.
A memorial service will be held at some safe time in the future.
Fletcher Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements. To share a memory or express condolences, please visit www.FletcherFuneralHome.com.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to: Hospice at HCS, P.O. Box 564, Keene NH 03431 (www.HCSServices.org); and Kidz Cupboard, 16 Pleasant St., Marlborough NH 03455.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.