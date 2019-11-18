Phyllis M. Winquist
Phyllis M. (Daniel) Winquist, 80, of Troy and formerly of Weymouth, Mass., died on Wednesday, Nov. 14, 2019, at Westwood Nursing Home in Keene. She passed peacefully with the love of family near after a period of declining health.
Phyllis was born the daughter of the late Phyllis (Wilson) and Bryce Daniel on Nov. 11, 1939, in Springfield, Mass. Phyllis was raised by her stepmother, Adeline Forsberg. She attended schools in Quincy, Mass., and Braintree, Mass.
On Sept. 18, 1960, she exchanged vows with Anthony “Tony” W. Winquist at St. Anne’s Church in Braintree, Mass. They were married with family and friends in attendance. The Winquists have been married for 59 years.
She worked at Big Brother Big Sister in Rockland, Mass., for 17 years as a member of the financial sponsorship team. Prior, she was a LNA for the Norfolk County Respiratory Hospital in Braintree, Mass. for several years.
Phyllis enjoyed ceramics, painting, reading a good book and playing bingo. In her younger years she would go swimming and liked to go square dancing with her husband. She loved Christmas season and spending time with family.
Mrs. Winquist is survived by her husband, Anthony W. Winquist, of Troy; her children: Patricia M. Governor and her husband, Matthew, of Troy; Peter A. Winquist and his wife, Wendi, of Weymouth, Mass.; Paul E. Winquist of San Anselmo, Calif.; Karl M. Winquist and his wife, Jaqueline, of Petaluma, Calif.; and Melissa J. Winquist of Braintree, Mass.; her siblings: Alfred B. Daniel and his significant other, Patricia Grimes, of Turner Falls, Maine; and Agnes Carlson and her husband, Paul, of Milton Mills. In addition, she is survived by: 11 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, cousins, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Phyllis is predeceased by her siblings: Edward Forsberg, Alice Jerome, Ruth Bubier and Albert Forsberg.
Thank you to the staff of Westwood Nursing Home for all their loving care.
Calling hours will be held on Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019, from 1 to 3 p.m., with a celebration of life service to commence at 3 p.m., all in the funeral chapel. Burial will take place at a later time. Flowers will gladly be accepted; however, the family would prefer donations be made in memory of Phyllis M. Winquist to: Big Brothers Big Sisters, 5 Mear Road, Holbrook, MA 02343; or to: Westwood Nursing Home Activities Dept., 298 Main St., Keene 03431. All services are under the care of Cheshire Family Funeral Chapel and Crematories, 44 Maple Ave., Keene 03431 (www.cheshirefamilyfh.com).
