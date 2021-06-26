A graveside service for Phyllis C. Sawyer, of Stoddard, who passed away on July 28, 2020, will be held on Friday, July 2, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Mountain View Cemetery, off of Main Street, in Claremont. There will be balloons at each entrance to the cemetery. A Celebration of Phyllis’ Life will begin that afternoon at 1 p.m. at Karen Cushing’s home, 545 Shedd Hill Road, Stoddard. All who knew Phyllis are welcome to attend.
