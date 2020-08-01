Phyllis C. Sawyer
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Phyllis C. Sawyer, who was born in Newport, Vt., on July 5, 1931, to Arthur A. Sawyer and Ruth (Hardy) Sawyer of Claremont.
Phyllis resided in Stoddard for over 60 years and was an avid supporter of her community and Stoddard Congregational Church. Phyllis enjoyed going to the Maine coast with her family, starting in her younger years, and continued throughout her adult life. She loved walking Marginal Way, a beautiful trail that wanders along the ocean in Ogunquit, Maine. Phyllis was full of life. She was fun to be with, upbeat, laughing, playing and making the best of times with friends and family. She loved spending her winters in Bonita Springs, Fla., making many friends while participating in park activities such as softball, horseshoes, fishing, Mardi Gras and karaoke. She truly enjoyed life, especially her beloved Red Sox, and has a brick in Fenway Park.
Phyllis was predeceased by her parents; and her brothers, John Sawyer, Hardy Sawyer and Reginald Sawyer.
She is survived by her companion, Karen Cushing; and several nieces and nephews.
Phyllis requested that there be no services. She will be buried with her parents in Claremont at a later date.
Foley Funeral Home of Keene has been entrusted with the arrangements. To express condolences or to share a memory of Phyllis, please visit www.FoleyFuneralHome.com.
