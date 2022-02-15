Phyllis A. Pickering, 79, passed away Feb. 9, 2022, at her home in Drewsville, surrounded by her family.
Phyllis was born March 6, 1942, in Windsor, Vt., the daughter of Lewis and Lily (Green) Adams.
Phyllis attended Walpole High School and graduated with the class of 1960. She married Russell E. Pickering on Sept. 10, 1960, in Walpole. In addition to raising a family and taking care of her home, Phyllis worked at several local businesses, including Gerry’s IGA, the Bellows Falls Trust Company and most recently the Bellows House Bakery. She was an active member of the First Congregational Church of Walpole, holding several leadership positions in its Women’s Fellowship Group. Phyllis also was active with the Walpole Seniors, and earlier in her life she was a proud member of the Bellows Falls Terriers Booster Club.
Phyllis is survived by her husband, Russell; and her children: Tony Pickering; Terry and her husband, Kenneth Hodgdon; Tom and his wife, Karen, Pickering; and Tyler Pickering. She is also survived by her sister, Lynn Kimball; and her five grandchildren: Nicole, Aaron, Jason, Katherine and Brianna. Phyllis is predeceased by her parents.
Calling hours will be held at the Fenton and Hennessey Funeral Home in Bellows Falls on Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022, from 4 to 7 p.m. A service and burial will take place in the spring.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Phyllis’ memory to the First Congregational Church of Walpole.
