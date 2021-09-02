Phyllis A. Hofmeister, 68, passed away Friday, Aug. 27, 2021, at Newark (Ohio) Care and Rehabilitation.
Retired from Brookstone, Phyllis was born in Brooklyn, N.Y., to the late Paul O. and Annette O. Hofmeister. She was a graduate of Monadnock Regional High School and Keene State College (B.A. in education). A member of the Community Church of Fitzwilliam, she sang in the church’s choir for many years. More recently she attended the First Presbyterian Church in Granville, Ohio.
Surviving are her brother and sister-in-law, Timothy Hofmeister and Vicky Kostopoulou; and nieces and nephews.
A private graveside service will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be expressed at www.mcpeekhoekstra.com.
Memorial contributions may be made to First Presbyterian Church, 110 West Broadway, Granville OH 43023.
