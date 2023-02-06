Phylis I. Howe

Phylis Irene (LaClair) Howe 84, of Chester, Vt., and a former longtime resident of Westmoreland and Zephyrhills, Fla., passed away on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023, at the Jack Byrne Center at Dartmouth Hitchcock, Lebanon.
Her parents, George and Thelma (Smith) LaClair, welcomed their daughter into the world on July 10, 1938, in Dover.
Phylis worked for 37 years as a bookbinder with the Book Press in Brattleboro. She loved sitting in the sunshine, feeling the warmth on her face. She also enjoyed creating many special memories and adventures with her sisters. Her favorite memories were those created with her children and her grandchildren who were the “sunshine in her life.”
She will be greatly missed by many, especially her children: Pamela J. Wallis of Westmoreland; Karen L. Bills of West Chesterfield; Lori A. McDermid and her husband, Brian, of Chester, Vt.; Terry Howe and his wife, Linda, of Brattleboro; and Patti French and her husband, Lester, of Brattleboro; her eleven grandchildren: Eric, Drew, Craig, Nina, Aidan, Julianna, Christopher, Matthew, Emily, Aaron and Karena; 15 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; a brother, Lewis LaClair, and his wife, Diane, of Guilford, Vt,; her sisters: Gloria Paige of Zephyrhills, Fla.; Nancy Wright of Chesterfield; and Shirley Miller and her husband, Roger, of Ozark, Ala; and many nieces, nephews and extended family members.
Her husband of 44 years, Kenneth G. Howe, died in 2010. Her parents, George LaClair and Thelma Humphrey; a grandson, Nathaniel French; two brothers, George LaClair and Richard LaClair; and two sisters, Opal Belvielle and Joanne Maine, also predeceased her.
Services and burial in the Village Cemetery, Spofford, will be held privately by the family. For those who wish, donations may be made in Mrs. Howe’s memory to Jack Byrne Center for Palliative and Hospice Care, 154 Hitchcock Loop Road, Lebanon NH 03766.
The Foley Funeral Home of Keene has been entrusted with Mrs. Howe’s care. To offer online condolences to the family or to share special memories, please visit www.foleyfuneralhome.com.