Phillip Evan “Phil” White passed away on May 26, 2022, at the age of 90.
Phil was born in Keene to Dorothy “Dot” and Cedric “Ted” White on July 3, 1931. He grew up in Keene and graduated from Keene High School in 1949. In 1951, he married his sweetheart, Kathleen Neugebauer, KHS class of 1950.
Phil enlisted in the U.S. Air Force, spending eight years at various postings throughout the U.S. as well as Japan and the Philippines. He rose to the rank of Technical Sergeant (E-6), before separating and settling his family in Albuquerque, N.M. He then went to work for Safeway Grocers, eventually managing his own store in Artesia, N.M.
In mid-1968 he relocated his family back to New Hampshire, settling just outside of Keene in Westmoreland. He became well known as the bakery manager of the Keene IGA. He went on to work in various capacities, including as a self-described “frozen dough technician” (aka a baker) for several Keene grocers, to include Hannaford Brothers and Shaw’s. In his early semi-retired years, he drove for Walier Chevrolet.
Phil loved sports. He was an avid golfer for many years. Sundays in the fall would find him watching the Patriots or the Cowboys. He spent many a happy hour at the racetrack with his oldest son.
But his greatest love was baseball. He was a lifelong Dodgers fan, never wavering in his loyalty to the team when they moved from Brooklyn to Los Angeles. He especially enjoyed seeing his dream of a Boston Red Sox/Los Angeles Dodgers World Series come true in 2018.
Following the devastating day that was Sept. 11, 2001, Phil became an active member of the Westmoreland United Church of Christ. He served for several years as a Deacon. He happily spent his last few years in the wonderful and caring community of Langdon Place of Keene, where he enjoyed chair yoga, taking walks around the grounds, and playing bingo. He will be missed by the many friends he had at Langdon Place and Westmoreland United. He will be especially missed by his dear friend, Linda Taylor, who was like a daughter to him. He treasured their time together and shared a love of music.
He is predeceased by his wife; his sons, Thomas Dale and Phillip John; his parents; and his brother, Cedric “Bozy” White.
He is survived by his three daughters, Patricia Jo Hughes, Lynn Anne MacDonald and Deborah Lee Rimkus; his three sons, Mark William, Douglas David and Christopher James; as well as their respective wonderful partners in life; his 14 grandchildren and three (soon to be four) great-grandchildren.
He expressed many times his gratitude for his great big family, all of whom he loved so very much. May he rest in peace and quiet.
Details regarding a memorial service for Phil will be announced at a later date. The Foley Funeral Home of Keene is assisting the family with the arrangements. To offer online condolences to the family or to share special memories, please visit www.foleyfuneralhome.com.
