A graveside service for Philip W. Whitten, 84, of Stoddard, who passed away on Nov. 3, 2019, will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020, at 11 a.m. in the Centennial Cemetery, Centennial Road, Gilsum. Family and friends are welcome to attend and are asked to please wear facemasks and to maintain the physical distancing requirements. The Foley Funeral Home of Keene is assisting the family with the arrangements.
