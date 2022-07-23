Philip G. Bourassa Sr., 83, a resident of Swanzey, and formerly of Keene, passed away peacefully in the comfort of his home on Monday, July 18, 2022, with the love of his family near after a brief period of declining health.
He was born a son to the late Violet (Jarvis) and Walter Bourassa Sr. on Aug. 22, 1938, in Keene. Philip attended Keene High School. Among many jobs, Philip was a longtime employee of the Arthur Whitcomb Co. where he worked as a crusher operator/welder for 30-plus years until he retired in 2001.
Along with working, Philip enjoyed many different hobbies, such as haying, fishing, snowmobiling, raising farm animals and spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He also spent much of his time working in his garage fixing things.
Mr. Bourassa is survived by his three children: Philip Bourassa Jr. and his significant other, Jane Gaston, of The Plains, Va.; Heidi Bourassa of Swanzey; and Seth Bourassa and his wife, Sue-Anne, of Troy; along with his three children from a combined marriage: Kevin Southwell of Marlborough; Laurie Southwell of Walpole; and Michael Southwell and his wife, Renee, of Westmoreland; his four siblings: Norma Royce of Unity; Joanne Kurker of Cape Cod, Mass.; Barbara Edwards of Swanzey; and Robert Bourassa of Alstead. He is also survived by his 14 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren, cousins, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
Phillip is now rejoined with his parents, and his five siblings, Walter Bourassa Jr., Kenneth Bourassa, Donald Bourassa, Pauline Healey and Patricia Bourassa.
A visitation will be held on Monday, July 25, 2022, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Cheshire Family Funeral Chapel, 44 Maple Ave., Keene. There will be a private graveside service at Mountain View Cemetery in Swanzey.
All services are under the care of Cheshire Family Funeral Home and Crematories, 46 South Winchester St., Swanzey NH 03446 (www.cheshirefamilyfh.com).