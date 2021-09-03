A mass of Christian burial for Philip “Dale” Pregent, 84, of Keene, who passed away on March 16, 2021, will be celebrated on Friday, Sept. 17, 2021, at 10:30 a.m. in St. Bernard Church, 185 Main St., Keene. Burial with committal prayers will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery, Keene. Family and friends are invited to call on Thursday evening, Sept. 16, 2021, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Stonewall Farm, 242 Chesterfield Road, Keene. The Foley Funeral Home of Keene is assisting the family with the arrangements.
Latest e-Edition
Most Popular
Articles
- Keene woman paralyzed after reported attack at hip-hop concert
- VAERS data does not show vaccine to be safe, by John D. Wyndham
- Owner of Toadstool Bookshops looking to sell the business
- Deal reached to sell Hillside Village, pending Chapter 11 case
- Britany Barron to plead guilty to falsifying evidence in Keene man's slaying
- Hundred Nights curbs access to resource center, angering some of city’s unsheltered
- Keene man arrested in connection with Yolo Cafe burglary
- Rioting charges stem from Jaffrey incident
- Attendees at GOP picnic in Keene talk Afghanistan, look ahead to 2022 elections
- Shannon C. 'Sean' Logan
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.