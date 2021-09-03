A mass of Christian burial for Philip “Dale” Pregent, 84, of Keene, who passed away on March 16, 2021, will be celebrated on Friday, Sept. 17, 2021, at 10:30 a.m. in St. Bernard Church, 185 Main St., Keene. Burial with committal prayers will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery, Keene. Family and friends are invited to call on Thursday evening, Sept. 16, 2021, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Stonewall Farm, 242 Chesterfield Road, Keene. The Foley Funeral Home of Keene is assisting the family with the arrangements.