Philip D. Koerner, age 75, of New London and Amelia Island, Fla., died suddenly on July 9, 2021.
He is survived by his wife, Claudia; his sister, Linda Carter (Nelson) of Lee, Mass.; his sister-in-law, Cynthia Watson, of Tipp City, Ohio; four nieces; and several great-nieces and nephews.
He was born in Bridgeport, Conn., to the late Harry and Mabel (Barnes) Koerner and grew up in Wilmington, Del. He graduated from the University of New Hampshire and began his life in the insurance industry at the Aetna Insurance Company in Hartford, Conn., but the majority of his career was spent at National Grange Mutual Insurance Company/Main Street America Group in Keene, where he served as Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board for more than 20 years. Phil’s most deeply held conviction was that success can only be achieved by helping others to be successful, and he was guided by this in both his professional and personal lives. He will never be forgotten.
A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, July 20, 2021, at 2:30 p.m. at Maple Hill Cemetery, 800 South Hyatt St., Tipp City, Ohio, with Pastor Bonita Ritchie officiating. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Frings and Bayliff Funeral Home, 327 W. Main St., Tipp City OH 45371. Online condolences may be expressed at www.fringsandbayliff.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.