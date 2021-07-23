Philip A. Hamilton, 72, of Stoddard, died at his home on June 25, 2021, after a short period of declining health.
Phil was born in Keene on Oct. 11, 1948, the son of Byrd G. and Alice (Jackson) Hamilton. He attended Keene School District schools and graduated from General Automotive School. In his later years he opened his own excavating company with his wife, Donna, which has been in business for more than 25 years.
Phil married Donna Marie Plante on Aug. 3, 1968. During their 52 years of marriage they had three children: Shawn J. Hamilton and his wife, Sarah, of Deering; Tracy D. Turcotte and her partner, Morgan Bartley, of Stoddard; and Jeremy L. Hamilton and his partner, Jennifer Vallauri, of Stoddard. Phil is survived by his brother, David P. Hamilton, of Fresno, Calif. Along with his three children came seven grandchildren, who he spent lots of time with: Nicholas Turcotte, Hannah Turcotte, Joshua Hamilton, Zachary Rioux, Rose Rioux, Caitryn Cook and Nathan Carr. Phil is also survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Phil was on the Stoddard School Board, the Nelson Fire Department, Cheshire Fair Board of Directors, Granite Lake Village District and the Granite Lake Association. Phil was an active member in his community, and a hard worker, but still made time to enjoy his hobbies. He enjoyed working on his Jeep and tractors, as well as teaching his grandchildren how to be efficient in working on vehicles. He loved Granite Lake and enjoyed sipping on his ice coffee after a long day of working, while watching his grandchildren swim in the lake.
Phil will be remembered for his contagious laugh, hard work and willingness to help anyone. He was a family man and enjoyed holidays more than anything in the world. Philip will be missed by many.
There will be a celebration of life and potluck for friends and family at his home on Aug. 7, 2021, at 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers, a memorial donation may be made in Phil Hamilton’s name to the Granite Lake Association c/o Tom Newcombe, 701 Granite Lake Road, Munsonville NH 03457.
