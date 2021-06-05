A celebration of life for Phil Darling, a loving husband, father, grandfather and community leader.
Phil passed after a brief illness at the age of 80. He always loved a journey, and is now on to his next one. We are sure that when he arrives, he will have many stories to share with those who made this journey before. Time for them to reminisce.
Phil is survived by his wife, Charlene Walters Darling; his children: Tamara Darling, Kevin Darling, Robin Darling Jim Spillane and Scott Spillane; his grandchildren: Kailin Elliott, Kate Darling, Connor Darling, Grace Darling, Colin Spillane, Will Spillane and Erin Spillane; and a large extended family and many loving friends.
This news is shared with the many friends and graduates of Keene High School’s Class of 1959. Phil always made an effort to attend the class reunions and enjoyed them very much.
