Peter W. Barth, of Acworth, passed away peacefully after a long battle with cancer in his home surrounded by family on Aug. 17, 2022.
He was born to the late Herman and Caroline (Pettersen) Barth on Aug. 27, 1957, in New Haven, Conn. He graduated from Fall Mountain Regional High School in 1976.
Peter is survived by his daughter, Edna, and her three children, Mya, Abbie and Ryan; three sisters: Barbara, and her husband, Rudy; Carol; and Zeta, and her husband, Robert; three brothers: William, and his companion, Linda; Frederick; and Richard, and his wife, Debbie; and also many nieces and nephews.
He is predeceased by his sister, Mary.
During his life, Peter worked many places, two of which are Idlenot Dairy and C&S Grocers. He enjoyed many activities, including gardening, woodworking, bowling, racing and spending Tuesday nights playing pool with friends. The thing he loved most is spending time with family and friends, and volunteering his time to the Fall Mountain Food Shelf and delivering meals for the Friendly Meals. He will also be remembered by many for the amazing fireworks displays he put on on the Fourth of July.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Peter’s name to either the Norris Cotton Cancer Center at Dartmouth-Hitchcock or the Fall Mountain Food Shelf.
There will be a Celebration of Life on Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, at 5 p.m., followed by fireworks at his home in Acworth. This will be a barbecue, so please bring a dish to share.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, Aug. 29, 2022, at 11 a.m. at the All Saints Catholic Church in Charlestown, followed by a burial service at the Acworth Cemetery.