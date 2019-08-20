Peter P. Brigham
Peter P. “Pete” Brigham, 80, a lifetime resident of Keene died on Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019, at Maplewood Nursing Home in Westmoreland. He passed peacefully with the love of family near after a period of declining health.
Peter was born the son of the late Katherine (Rushlow) and Howard Brigham on June 22, 1939, in Keene. Pete was raised by his stepfather, Woodrow Hart and his mother. He was educated locally and graduated from Keene High School class of 1956.
After high school he enlisted in the U.S. Navy as a Reservist. Peter fulfilled his enlistment and was honorably discharged.
On July 25, 1960, he exchanged vows with Doreen B. Harding. They were married in a simple service in Wilton with close friends and family in attendance. Sadly, Doreen passed on May 5, 2017, after 57 years of marriage.
Pete worked at American Optical in Keene as a lens technician for 20 years before retiring in 1984. He had also worked at one point as a part-time groundskeeper for the Bretwood Golf Course in Keene for about 10 years.
Pete enjoyed playing golf with his family and pals. Time was spent playing cribbage and cards. He also enjoyed working in his vegetable gardens.
Mr. Brigham is survived by his children, Paul S. Brigham and his wife, Jessica, of Antrim, Elizabeth “Beth” A. Youngman of Spofford and her significant other, Barry Williams, of Gilsum and Lori J. Blount and her husband, Joseph, of Bennington; a sister, Katherine Hart of Surry. In addition, he leaves eight grandchildren, cousins, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
In keeping with Pete’s wishes, services will be private. All services are under the care of Cheshire Family Funeral Chapel and Crematories, 44 Maple Ave., Keene (www.cheshirefamilyfh.com).
