Peter Michael Kaiser, 78, of Farmington, died unexpectedly in his sleep at his daughter’s home in Sarasota, Fla., on Feb. 27, 2022.
He was born Nov. 30, 1943, in Hartford, Conn., the son of Joseph Howard Kaiser and Alice Zada (Walker) Kaiser.
In 1947 the family moved to Chesterfield and his childhood was spent there with his siblings Kathleen, Howard Walker and Beverly.
Peter graduated from Keene High School with the class of 1961. He continued his education for three years at the University of New Hampshire and graduated with a BA (economics) from Windham College in 1965. Following graduation Peter received teaching certifications; however was drafted into the U.S. Army in 1966 before taking up his teaching post.
Peter, met his beloved wife, Sharon York, while at Windham and they married in June 1966.
Their love was so strong that Sharon enlisted in June 1966 to be able to be posted with Peter and they were stationed at Fort Sill, Okla., from September 1966 for six months. His older brother, Howard Walker Kaiser, was tragically killed in the line of duty in Vietnam during this time and Peter, being sole surviving son, was honorably discharged from the U.S. Army.
From 1967 to 1969 Sharon was posted at Fort Devens, Mass., Peter started teaching in Milford and they lived together in Hollis.
Their son, Jeffrey Walker Kaiser, was born Sept. 10, 1969, at Fort Devon, Mass.
After briefly living at Spofford Lake, Peter and Sharon moved to Westmoreland. For next few years Peter taught science and mathematics at Monadnock Regional High School before joining Sharon at Cedarcrest Center in 1972. Cedarcrest, a home for children with complex medical and development needs, was his and Sharon’s life passion and purpose for the next 30 years.
His daughter, Kara Lynn Kaiser, was born Aug. 16, 1971, in Keene.
During this time Peter joined the Elks where he met countless great friends and continued to be an active lifetime member for the next 52 years, in Keene (927) and then Rochester (1393).
Following the birth of his granddaughter, Heather, in 2001, and after retiring from Cedarcrest, Peter and Sharon moved to Farmington, where he met many wonderful friends and saw his granddaughter grow up, spending many enjoyable evenings at her volleyball games.
Peter’s grandson, Cameron Ferguson Kaiser Cole, was born in 2016 and he spent his later years teaching Cameron about his tractor, wood-stacking and loved to read to him.
Peter enjoyed fishing, golfing, boating and, more importantly, time with his beloved family.
In addition to his parents and older brother, Howard Walker Kaiser, Peter was predeceased by his sister, Beverly Anne (Kaiser) Miller.
Surviving, in addition to his wife, Sharon, are his sister, Kathleen Alice (Kaiser) Foote; his son, Jeffrey Kaiser, and his wife, Kimberley; his daughter, Kara Cole, and her husband, Alistair; his granddaughter, Heather Hutchins, and grandson, Cameron Cole; his step-grandchild, Christopher Welch, and step-great-grandchild, Mia Welch; and nephews.
Peter will be cremated in Sarasota, Fla., and a celebration of life service will be arranged over Memorial Day weekend in New Hampshire.
Those who wish to remember Peter is a special way may make gifts in his memory to Cedarcrest (https://cedarcrest4kids.org).
