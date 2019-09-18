Peter M. Wilson
Peter M. Wilson, 87, passed away on Sept. 16, 2019, in Malvern, Pa. He previously resided in East Swanzey, Richmond and Keene.
Pete was born in Elizabeth, N.J., March 24, 1932, the son of Maizie and Arthur Wilson. He graduated from Cranford (N.J.) High School in 1950 and, in 1955, from the University of Maine in Orono, where he met Penny Rich of Scituate, Mass. They were married in 1955 and raised five children.
After college Pete was employed by the Western Electric Company inspecting telephone supplies around the country, which led to a headquarters assignment in New York City. In 1969 Pete left Western Electric and moved with his family to New Hampshire, accepting a position with C.R. Bard, a medical device firm with a plant in Fitzwilliam. While there, Pete was promoted to plant manager and established purchasing and inventory control systems, and he played a role in the plant’s becoming a major cardiovascular facility. He retired in 1990 after 20 years with the company. Pete was proud of his family and took great pleasure and satisfaction in the time spent with them on a variety of trips and projects around the yard and house. He was an avid hiker and enjoyed climbing many of the trails in the White Mountains of New Hampshire and in Maine (including winter ascents of Mount Katahdin). He went on several backpacking trips with his sons in the mountains of Wyoming and Utah. He traveled several different regions of the U.S. and abroad, skied with his kids, and played informal ice hockey on the old rink in Swanzey. In later years he took up biking, golf, and kayaking.
Pete served on the boards of the Cheshire County YMCA, the Brain Injury Association of N.H., and Monadnock Family Services. He was a long-time member of the First Congregational Church of Swanzey.
Pete is survived by his wife of 64 years, Penny; four sons, Garrett and wife, Lisa, of Sandy, Utah, Gregory and wife, Renee, of Alta Loma, Calif., Robert of Worcester, Mass., and James and wife, Laura, of Drexel Hill, Pa.; sister-in-law, Melissa Rich Herman and husband, Kenneth, of Richmond; brother-in-law, Robert Rich and wife, Dorothy, of Manakin-Sabot, Va.; seven grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren. A daughter, Rebecca, passed away in 2016.
There are no calling hours. A memorial service will be held at a later date at the First Congregational Church in Swanzey.
