Peter L. Weinert, 92, a longtime resident of Keene, died peacefully with family at his side on Nov. 26, 2022.
He was the son of Joseph L. and Gertrude B. Weinert, born on Feb. 8, 1930, in Orange, N.J. He graduated from Marietta College in 1953 with a bachelor’s degree in history. After college, Pete entered the U.S. Navy Officer Candidate School and became a Lieutenant Junior Grade and served aboard the USS Tanner. He served in the Navy from 1953 to 1956.
On Aug. 29, 1959, he married Beth Egbert at a Methodist church in South Lyon, Mich. They made Keene their home in 1961. Pete spent almost his entire career as a pharmaceutical sales representative, first for Smith, Kline and French and later for Scios Nova. He was an active member of the Edgewood Civic Association, where in his later years he fought against clearcutting of the Keene Forestry Preserve in Swanzey. He was a well-respected member of the Keene community, and a truly kind man. Anyone who heard his name would always comment on what a “great guy” he was and how much they liked him.
Aside from family, to whom he was devoted, Pete’s favorite things were the family dogs and spending summers at the family island cottage in Ontario, Canada. He enjoyed playing tennis, woodworking, fishing, boating and playing bridge with friends. Pete also loved music, especially opera, and was an avid New England sports fan.
Pete is survived by his children: Joseph S. Weinert and his wife, Kelly, of Galloway, N.J.; Susan E. Weinert of Keene; John H. Weinert and his wife, Tanya, of Kissimmee, Fla.; and Erik C. Weinert of Westminster, Md.; and his seven grandchildren: Katherine, Jeffrey (Maria), Sophie, Lillie, Maggie, Grace and Sam Weinert. In addition, he leaves his sister, Mary Fleischmann, of Sandwich; and beloved nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by Beth Weinert, his wife of 58 years; his daughter-in-law, Wendy Farnum Weinert, of Westminster, Md., and his sister, Jane Weinert Nichols, of Simsbury, Conn.
In keeping with Pete’s wishes, all services are private. Donations may be sent in memory of Peter L. Weinert to the Meals on Wheels program at Home Healthcare, Hospice and Community Services of southwestern New Hampshire (www.hhcsservices.org/donate/).