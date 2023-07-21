Peter Karl Rose, of Keene, passed away on July 14, 2023, after losing his battles with cancer. In his words, “I lived, I died and in between I hope I made a difference.”
He was born Feb. 14, 1948, to Ralph and Ida Mae Rose (Stober) in Ilion, N.Y.
Pete was a hard-working, dependable, trustworthy man, always ready to offer his quick wit and honesty. Along with nine years of honorable service in the U.S. Navy, he dedicated his life to always being there for family and friends. Along with his craft as an HVAC mechanic for 42 years, and owner of Rose Refrigeration for 15 of those years, Pete enjoyed sharing his passions for cooking, photography, stained glass work, model building and appreciating the outdoors. In addition to providing reliable service to the community through his work, he also served as the Commander of American Legion Post #4 in Keene.
Pete is survived by Linda, his loving wife of 51 years; their three sons, Daniel, Christopher and Jason, and daughters-in-law; seven grandchildren, two great-granddaughters, two brothers and a sister. He will be greatly missed by his family, numerous friends and coworkers he made over the years.
Per Pete’s wishes, there will be no calling hours. A private service will be held at N.H. Veterans Cemetery with full military honors, and a Celebration of Life will be held at the American Legion in Keene on Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023, from 1 to 4 p.m.
If you would like to honor his life, please consider donating to Keene Hospice, HCS, 312 Marlboro St., Keene NH 03431 (hcsservices.org); or The Monadnock Humane Society, 101 West Swanzey Road, Swanzey NH 03446 (monadnockhumanesociety.org).
The New Hampshire Cremation Society is handling all the arrangements.