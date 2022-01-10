Peter John Bascom, 65, of Sarasota, Fla., ascended to God on Dec. 16, 2021, after a brief illness.
Peter was born on May 5, 1956, to Harvey and Edith (Landers) Bascom in Bellows Falls. He was raised in Acworth with his four older sisters on the family owned Graydawn Farm, a dairy farm which was farmed by four generations.
A 1974 graduate of Fall Mountain Regional High School in Langdon, he went on to the University of New Hampshire, where he found a love of art and acquired his bachelor of arts
In the summer of 1979 he worked with his leather design business in Myrtle Beach, S.C., Petcom Enterprises, where he met his wife of 41 years, Karen (Turner) Bascom. They married on July 26, 1980, in Statesboro, Ga., at her family’s home.
Moving to Sarasota, Fla., in 1980, Peter’s love of the Florida climate, foliage and the beaches sparked an interest in irrigation, and he worked as an irrigation troubleshooter for various companies. He retired in February 2021.
In addition to the love of his life, Karen, he leaves behind four sisters: Linda (Tom) Baker of Bath, N.C.; Jane (Tom) Esslinger of Acworth; Marcia (Cliff) Oster of Langdon; and Eileen Holmes of Langdon. He is predeceased by his parents, Harvey and Edith Bascom; and his brother-in-law, Joseph Holmes. He was blessed with many wonderful nieces and nephews.
Peter had many loves, worked hard and enjoyed his life, but nothing can compare to now being in God’s arms. There will be no services. Please celebrate Peter’s life and memory within your heart. The family will honor him privately at a later date. Donations may be made in Peter’s memory to the cancer research organization of your choice.
