Peter J. Waysville Jr., 74, of North Walpole, died peacefully at Massachusetts General Hospital surrounded by his loving family on Nov. 25, 2022.
Peter was born on July 18, 1948, in Bellows Falls to the late Peter Waysville Sr. and Katie (Jones) Waysville. He attended Bellows Falls High School, graduating in 1966, and went on to achieve a bachelor of science in chemical engineering at the University of New Hampshire, graduating in 1971.
He split his career between the fields of chemical and civil engineering, yet always had time for providing guidance and encouragement in every step of his children’s lives. Peter was a devoted father who was ever-present at his children’s events and activities, especially cheering them on at their basketball games. He was a dedicated, loving husband to his wife, Christine, spending 55 incredible years with the love of his life.
Peter’s hobbies included playing men’s league softball in his early adult years, and finding a knack for woodworking as he grew older. He also enjoyed coin and stamp collecting, as well as following all the New England sports teams, especially the Boston Bruins. Peter was a lifelong member of the Elks, Knights of Columbus, Sons of the American Legion and Polish Club. In retirement, he enjoyed travelling with his wife from the coasts of Maine to Florida.
Peter is survived by his wife, Christine (Huntley) Waysville; his son, Jason R. Waysville, and his fiancée, Rebecca Ferguson; his daughter, Sarah Waysville; and many nieces and nephews.
Peter was predeceased by his parents, Peter Waysville Sr. and Katie (Jones) Waysville; his stepmother, Dorothy (Reagan) Waysville; and his brother, Richard Waysville.
A Celebration of Life will be announced and held in the spring of 2023.
